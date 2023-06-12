Full Stack Developer (Java, Laravel)

Jun 12, 2023

Our Remarkable in the Supply Chain Software sector requires Full Stack Developers (Mid-level/Senior) – Gauteng (Remote)
Key skills:

  • Java (spring-boot, spring-ws, JPA)
  • PHP
  • PostgreSQL / MYSQL
  • AWS (ec2, s3, iam, vpc)
  • Linux (basic terminal knowledge)

Nice to have:

  • AWS (elasticbeanstalk, api gateway, lambda, step functions)
  • Apache / Nginx (configuration knowledge)
  • File transfer protocols (FTP, FTPS, SFTP, AS2)
  • C#
  • ReactJS
  • Python
  • Vue.js
  • NodeJS
  • Laravel

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • laravel
  • aws

