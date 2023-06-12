Functional Analyst – Hybrid at Datonomy Solutions

Job Summary: We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Functional Analyst to join our team with Technical and Functional Skills in Waterfall or Agile work methods. As a Functional Analyst, you will play a crucial role in improving our business operations through functional analysis, configuration, user testing, and software testing. You will need to have at least 6 years of experience in this role and possess a strong background in the Retail and/or Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a working knowledge of MS Office Suite, different operating systems, internet technologies, and IT support and operations.

3-year IT qualification

Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar

MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification

MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification – (desired)

Responsibilities:

Analyze current company systems and identify improvement opportunities

Perform gap analysis to determine areas for enhancement

Develop change management plans for implementing technology solutions

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of software systems

Manage vendors effectively

Apply project management principles to ensure successful implementation of initiatives

Requirements:

+6 years’ experience as a Functional Analyst

Demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing

Working knowledge of MS Office Suite

Experience in software testing

IT support and operations knowledge

Working knowledge of different operating systems and internet technologies

Excellent communication skills

Experience in the Retail and/or Financial Services industry

Capable of vendor management

Knowledge of project management principles

Desirable:

Incident management system knowledge

Experience of working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in cloud solutions

Change management experience

Exposure to Project Management

Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies

Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies

Desired Skills:

Functional Analysis

Retail

Financial Services

