Functional Analyst – Hybrid at Datonomy Solutions

Job Summary: We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Functional Analyst to join our team with Technical and Functional Skills in Waterfall or Agile work methods. As a Functional Analyst, you will play a crucial role in improving our business operations through functional analysis, configuration, user testing, and software testing. You will need to have at least 6 years of experience in this role and possess a strong background in the Retail and/or Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a working knowledge of MS Office Suite, different operating systems, internet technologies, and IT support and operations.
- 3-year IT qualification
- Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar
- MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification
- MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification – (desired)
Responsibilities:
- Analyze current company systems and identify improvement opportunities
- Perform gap analysis to determine areas for enhancement
- Develop change management plans for implementing technology solutions
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of software systems
- Manage vendors effectively
- Apply project management principles to ensure successful implementation of initiatives
Requirements:
- +6 years’ experience as a Functional Analyst
- Demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing
- Working knowledge of MS Office Suite
- Experience in software testing
- IT support and operations knowledge
- Working knowledge of different operating systems and internet technologies
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience in the Retail and/or Financial Services industry
- Capable of vendor management
- Knowledge of project management principles
Desirable:
- Incident management system knowledge
- Experience of working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle
- Experience in cloud solutions
- Change management experience
- Exposure to Project Management
- Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies
- Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies
Please note that only candidates who meet the essential qualifications and experience will be contacted for an interview.
Desired Skills:
- Functional Analysis
- Retail
- Financial Services