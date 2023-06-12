Functional Tester

A Premier custom software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups is seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Functional Tester to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in functional testing methodologies and a thorough understanding of software development lifecycles. As a Functional Tester, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of their client’s software products & systems. To apply, you must have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience) and a minimum of 4 years’ experience.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to understand project requirements and develop comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Conduct functional testing activities, including test case design, test execution, defect tracking, and reporting.

Perform manual and automated testing to validate software functionality, user interfaces, and system integration.

Identify, document, and track software defects using issue tracking tools.

Participate in the continuous improvement of testing processes, methodologies, and tools.

Collaborate with the development team to investigate and troubleshoot issues and provide detailed feedback.

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure that software meets business and user requirements.

Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in functional testing.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience)

Minimum 4 years’ experience

Proven experience in functional testing, including test planning, test case design, and test execution.

Strong understanding of software development lifecycles and agile methodologies

Proficiency in using testing tools and frameworks, such as Selenium, JUnit, TestNG, or similar.

Experience with defect tracking tools, such as JIRA

Familiarity with SQL and database testing.

A passion for software quality assurance.

ISTQB certification (advantageous but not mandatory).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and independently when required.

