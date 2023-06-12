Hlubi Madikiza joins Altron Systems Integration

Altron Systems Integration has announced the appointment of Hlubi Madikiza as digital transformation sales executive for public sector. The hire comes as the company looks to expand its presence in the local public sector and achieve its growth ambitions.

“We are delighted to introduce Hlubi Madikiza as our new digital transformation sales executive for public sector. Hlubi will be partnering closely with the public sector sellers and leaders across the Altron digital transformation businesses and will be working on, and implementing, a One Altron Public Sector plan that will lay the foundation for growth in this strategic market,” says James Hickman, sales director: digital transformation at Altron.

Madikiza has been in the ICT industry for over 15 years, holding a variety of roles in account management, sales management and sales leadership – and receiving numerous accolades for his work. This includes six years’ experience in senior management, leading sales teams in both the private and public sector. He has a B.Com Finance degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and completed a Management Development Programme (MDP) from Stellenbosch Business School.

“I’m joining a very dynamic and strong leadership core and this attracted me. I believe in the company’s vision of the role that it can play in the South African ICT industry. The breadth of the company’s client base and extensive OEM relationships mean it is well-positioned for growth and to be a change agent in the industry – and country by enabling the government to digitise its systems, operate its IT infrastructure more efficiently, lower costs, and innovate around service delivery,” says Madikiza.

A major focus area for Madikiza going forward will be around driving collaboration between the different entities within the Altron group, and in ensuring that Altron brings the full value of the group to its customers, while also driving end-to-end technology solutions that take customers’ businesses forward.

“Altron is an iconic and leading South African technology company and I am energised by the opportunity to be able to bring a wide array of solutions that can support the government in achieving its objectives to the fore. We can realise value for our shareholders and employees while also meaningfully transforming our customers’ organisations”,” says Madikiza.