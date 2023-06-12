ICT Support Technician

Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.
- Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.
- Build and maintain full understanding of technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.
- Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.
- Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security)
- Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).
- Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience
- 5+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.
- 5+ years’ experience with virtualisation.
- 5+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments.
- 5+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory.
- 3 years Azure and Office356 administration.
- Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless and VPN technologies.
- Experience working with and supporting internal end-users
- Experience in vulnerability/patch management solutions (WSUS)
Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage:
- Microsoft Azure
- Enterprise Monitoring solutions
- Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)
- Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.
