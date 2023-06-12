ICT Support Technician (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Adhere to ICT governance policies and procedures for responsible use of company’s ICT resources.

Assist in implementing the IT Strategic plan.

Develop a deep understanding of technology platforms to enhance ICT service delivery.

Provide input and support on all ICT projects to ICT Team lead.

Maintain service levels in terms of availability, capacity planning, IT service continuity, and information security.

Support service transition activities including change management, service asset and configuration management, and release and deployment management.

Support service operation through event and incident management, access management, and request tracking and fulfilment.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience.

Certification in Linux and/or Windows, VMware and Azure is a plus.

5+ years of experience in the following:

Linux and Windows operating systems.

Virtualization technologies.

Maintaining Microsoft Server Environments.

Managing Microsoft Active Directory.

3 years of experience in Azure and Office 365 administration.

Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN, VLAN, Wireless, and VPN technologies.

Experience in supporting internal end-users.

Familiarity with vulnerability/patch management solutions like WSUS.

Knowledge of Microsoft Azure.

Familiarity with Enterprise Monitoring solutions.

Basic understanding of web services such as Apache, Tomcat, and IIS.

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL frameworks.

Understanding of security principles.

Strong hands-on experience and knowledge of firewalling and traffic management.

Hands-on experience with backup and replication solutions.

Understanding of storage technologies.

