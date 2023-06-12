ICT Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 12, 2023

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.
  • Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.
  • Build and maintain full understanding of technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.
  • Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.
  • Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security)
  • Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).
  • Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience
  • 5+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.
  • 5+ years’ experience with virtualisation.
  • 5+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments.
  • 5+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory.
  • 3 years Azure and Office356 administration.
  • Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless and VPN technologies.
  • Experience working with and supporting internal end-users
  • Experience in vulnerability/patch management solutions (WSUS)

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage:

  • Microsoft Azure
  • Enterprise Monitoring solutions
  • Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)
  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.

Desired Skills:

  • ICT
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Office365 Administration

