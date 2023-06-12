Intermediate .NET Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A company that focuses on developing custom software and products for large enterprises and startups is in search of an intermediate .NET Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate should possess a minimum of 3 years of software development experience, a passion for software development, and a strong understanding of .NET technologies and C#. Additionally, the candidate should be proficient in working with the Azure cloud platform and have expertise in JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development.

Love of all things software development

Good knowledge of .NET technologies and C#

Proficient in working with Azure cloud platform.

Proficient in JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks.

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases.

Experience of internal unit testing and QA processes.

Experience of working within Agile teams

Flexible attitude, critical thinking, and the ability to leverage technology to solve business problems.

Excellent communication, teamwork, and relationship-building skills.

Advantageous:

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 development (e.g., API’s, web services and plug-ins).

Experience of working with the Power Platform – Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI.

Azure certifications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to give input into innovative solutions.

Ability to give direction and take ownership where needed.

Self-starter with the ability to handle pressure from multiple tasks and shifting priorities.

Ability to work independently once given tasks and partner with people from all areas of the team.

Ability to guide and build resilient relationships with fellow devs and app team members.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

NET

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position