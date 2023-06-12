Intermediate SQL Developer

An illustrious organization specializing in monitoring techniques, including the scientific analysis of used oil and fluids from mechanical and electrical systems, is looking for an exceptional SQL Developer to join their forward-thinking team.

Desired experience in :

3 – 4 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Data manipulation

Experience with NoSQL

Knowledge of big data analytics

Strong data management skills

Good understanding of indexing, querying, and normalization

Good understanding of relational database management system

Good understanding of database integrity and security

Strong programming fundamentals, including experience with one or more programming languages such as Java. .NET, C++, Python, or Ruby on Rails.

Developers should also know web application development languages and tools to design front-end user interfaces (e.g., HTML, PHP).

Desired Skills:

MySQL

NoSQL

TSQL

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position