Intermediate SQL Developer – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

An illustrious organization specializing in monitoring techniques, including the scientific analysis of used oil and fluids from mechanical and electrical systems, is looking for an exceptional SQL Developer to join their forward-thinking team.
Desired experience in :
- 3 – 4 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Data manipulation
- Experience with NoSQL
- Knowledge of big data analytics
- Strong data management skills
- Good understanding of indexing, querying, and normalization
- Good understanding of relational database management system
- Good understanding of database integrity and security
- Strong programming fundamentals, including experience with one or more programming languages such as Java. .NET, C++, Python, or Ruby on Rails.
- Developers should also know web application development languages and tools to design front-end user interfaces (e.g., HTML, PHP).
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- NoSQL
- TSQL
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- AZURE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree