IT Field Technician

The IT Field Technician is responsible for providing on-site technical support and assistance to clients and end-users. They will primarily work outside of the office, traveling to various locations to install, maintain, and repair computer systems, networks, and peripheral devices. The IT Field Technician must possess strong technical knowledge, excellent problem-solving skills, and outstanding customer service abilities.

Key Responsibilities:

On-Site Support: Travel to client sites and respond to service requests in a timely manner. Install, configure, and troubleshoot computer hardware, software, networks, printers, and other IT equipment.

Hardware and Software Maintenance: Perform routine maintenance tasks, including hardware upgrades, system updates, and software installations. Ensure all equipment is properly maintained and updated to the latest specifications.

Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution: Identify and resolve technical issues reported by clients and end-users. Diagnose problems, troubleshoot errors, and provide effective solutions to restore functionality.

Network Configuration: Assist in the configuration and maintenance of local area networks (LANs), wireless networks, and network equipment. Ensure proper network connectivity and troubleshoot network-related problems.

User Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users on various hardware and software applications. Guide users on best practices, troubleshoot user-related issues, and offer advice on maximizing system efficiency.

Customer Service: Deliver exceptional customer service by listening to clients’ concerns, addressing their needs, and ensuring a positive experience. Communicate technical information effectively to non-technical individuals.

Equipment Inventory Management: Track and manage inventory of IT equipment, including laptops, desktops, peripherals, and networking devices. Coordinate with procurement teams for equipment replacement and replenishment.

Qualifications and Skills:

IT Diploma / Degree required

Minimum of three years’ experience as an IT Technician or in a similar role

Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate (MD-100, MD-101) would be beneficial

CompTIA A+, N+ would be beneficial

Strong knowledge of computer hardware, operating systems, software applications, and network infrastructure

Experience with Microsoft Windows desktop operating systems and desktop software installation, troubleshooting, support & maintenance

Networking knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS,, HTTP, HTTPS, ICMP

Proficient in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment

Strong organizational and time management abilities

Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel to client sites as needed

Desired Skills:

Configuration

IT Support

Maintenance

Networking

Office365 Administration

Troubleshooting

