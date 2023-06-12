IT System Administrator at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client provides a comprehensive online directory of healthcare professionals and medical facilities. They provide users with detailed information about various healthcare services throughout Africa. The platform also offers various tools for healthcare professionals to manage their profiles, including the ability to update their information and respond to patient reviews. Overall, it serves as a valuable resource for patients seeking healthcare services and healthcare professionals looking to connect with potential patients.

Role Responsibilities:

Providing technical support by effectively monitoring, maintaining and troubleshooting any hardware and software problems that may arise.

Troubleshooting system and network problems, and diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults while adhering to procedures and policies.

Setting up and upgrading cloud and on-premise servers.

Monitoring and maintaining systems for optimal performance and security.

Preventing downtime and identifying issues before they arise by:

Using access controls, backups, firewalls and security patch management to ensure security.



Evaluating existing software applications and performing routine updates and modifications.



Monitoring server health, setting thresholds and configuring early alerts.



Evaluating system performance and making recommendations for upgrades.

Setting up, handling and testing backup procedures.

Assisting the desktop support team with troubleshooting to identify root causes and providing technical support when needed.

Troubleshooting hardware and software errors by running diagnostics.

Documenting problems and resolutions; prioritising the problems and assessing the impact of issues.

Ensuring all desktop applications, workstations and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner.

Creating user training and support documents.

Performing routine and scheduled audits of all systems, including backups.

Preferred Qualifications:

3-year Diploma or equivalent qualification in System Software or a related field.

Server+, A+ and Linux certificates will be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years experience as a System Administrator or similar position.

Knowledge of the following:

Linux and Windows OS.



Security, storage, data protection and recovery protocols.



Cloud centres (AWS, Linode).



Postfix



Lightweight Directory Access Protocol.

Asterisk knowledge would be advantageous.

