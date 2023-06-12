Java Developer 1869 (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- User training.
- Compiling of user and operational manuals.
Minimum Requirements:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language.
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise.
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- JavaScript / Typescript
- AWS Cloud