Java Developer 1869 (LM)

Jun 12, 2023

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • User training.

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language.

  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise.

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • AWS Cloud

