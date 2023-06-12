Java Software Developer (Intermediate)(CH909b)

Jun 12, 2023

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Java Software Developer (Intermediate level).

Responsibilities include:

The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

  • Technical integration of new clients into systems
  • Development testing
  • Fixes & maintenance on current system
  • Enhancements of current functionality
  • New functionality design & development
  • Query resolution (3rd line support)
  • System Security & Audits
  • Improve development techniques and processes

Required technical skills:

  • Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
  • 2-5 years relevant development experience.
  • Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot
  • SQL (MS SQL Server/Postgres)
  • Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
  • Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
  • OpenAPI Protocols

Advantageous technical skills:

  • Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
  • Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
  • Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
  • Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
  • Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

Soft skills:

  • Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal
  • Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • Git
  • Java
  • Maven
  • NetBeans
  • Software Development
  • Spring

Learn more/Apply for this position