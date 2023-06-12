Lead Solution Analyst at Letsema Consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg

Work in high complexity environments, fully embedded in a DevOps team, leveraging specialist analysis tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements, across multiple stakeholder groups. Translate & document these business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk /opportunities to be realised. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads to ensure the business requirements are met

through DevOps design & delivery activity & lead the application of testing processes & frameworks ensuring all products & services are effectively tested. Business complexity is determined by:

1. Customer Impact

2. Number of integration points:

– Data – Teams to talk toSystems- Enabling function- 3rd party vs. internal

3. Complexity of business rules & Processes

4. Level of operational readiness

5.Introduction of new or changing old Tech (e.g. redo platforms)

Analysis (including Business Cases)

Continuous Delivery Engagement

Lead the analysis process for complex business areas

Proactively build relationships, and apply analytical techniques to elicit and validate business (product & service) needs ahead of demand

Implement routines to get to know/become an expert in various business processes (e.g. spend time in business & with users)

Translate elicited needs and knowledge acquired into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams (right languaging, format for building & testing)

Prepare and prioritise the backlog of requirements for the user stories linked to the proposed solutions

Proactively scan the internal & external environment to predict change requirements & opportunities for improvement ahead of demand (e.g. market, risk, regulatory, customer, organizational change etc.)

Work collaboratively with Tribe Leads (Technical Product / Service Owners) to build a roadmap & vision for the products and services (including detailed analysis requirements & solution scope)

Define measures of success & key outcomes for various solutions/changes including detailed acceptance criteria for all features

Define testing requirements (pass or fail test cases)

Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)

Solution Design (within DevOps Context)

Translate business requirements into an integrated system vision & detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.

Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular)

Leverage business analysis & modelling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document: business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration.

Facilitate processes to ensure integrated requirements are socialized, understood & approved across the broad range of stakeholders to be impacted (this includes various processes e.g. risk/governance forums, change council, scrum meetings / DevOps team capability building, solution design sessions etc.)

Understand & leverage knowledge of the organisations’ technical landscape, environment and broader architecture to define integration points across tech stacks for various requirements

Work collaboratively with project/program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release & DevOps / project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)

Work as part of the embedded DevOps team to continuously improve system requirements mapping (e.g. leverage input from questions asked etc. to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)

Work as part of the embedded DevOps team throughout the design process to review solution design (features and functionality)

Facilitate resolution & decision making during development & testing phases for any change requirementsSolution Delivery & Testing (manual)

Provide real-time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing Process Design & Modelling

Provide input & or lead the development/improvement of organization-wide process design approaches, templates & modelling toolsPeople

Provide coaching & mentoring across the DevOps team as well as to developing analysts across the estate

Build strong analysis capability across the analysis team

Conduct peer reviews & problem-solving within and across the broader team

Provide technical subject matter expertise and support in the attraction and recruitment of Analysts for the organization

Participate as a subject matter expert in the development & development planning of the broader analyst team

Support the people change teams in the design of adoption processes (Customer, Employee & 3rd Party Adoption of new system requirements)

Proactively attract, recruit, develop, retain, reward & deploy & manage a diverse resource base aligned to an ever-evolving tech environment (ahead of demand) where you are the leader

Additional Job Description

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise Wide Risk Management Framework and Letsema Policies and Policy Standards. Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

software design

Data Analysis

Project Manager

Commucation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of background who have the drive and intellect to bring about social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

