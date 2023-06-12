Master Data Management Developer at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose

Design, build, and deploy solutions that resolve data management and/or data governance issues. Responsible for providing and/or sourcing tools and methods to enhance data quality and management processes.

Responsibilities

Data Quality Management

Build and implement data quality dashboards and exception reports to help identify and resolve data issues and enhance overall data integrity

Data Management

Design, build and deploy solutions to automate monotonous data management tasks and help others get the most out of data management systems by providing support and advice

ETL Management

Build and manage Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) jobs in support of interfaces between the organization’s business application systems and data warehouses

Data Architecture

Implement methods for streamlining and standardizing data recording to ensure quality, accuracy, and consistency

Business Requirements Identification

Support collection of business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, and workflow analysis to express requirements clearly and succinctly

Testing & Monitoring Data Management Systems Performance

Perform applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues

Documentation and Back up

Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur

Technical Developments Recommendation

Research and suggest technical developments to improve the data quality of the various enterprise systems and supporting infrastructure to better meet users’ needs

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching

Develop and maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media

Requirements

Behavioural Competencies

Ensures Accountability

Manages Complexity

Communicates Effectively

Collaborates

Optimizes Work Processes

Plans and Aligns

Tech Savvy

Action Oriented

Decision Quality

Education

Degree/Diploma in Information Management or similar relevant field

Relevant data management certificates advantageous

Experience

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a data centric position/environment with Master

Data Management project lifecycle and best practice development in data modeling, profiling, validation, integration, match & merge solutions and/or packages

In depth knowledge of automation, database querying and stored procedures a must

Working experience with SQL SSIS advantageous

Knowledge of Talend packages advantageous

Desired Skills:

Tech Savvy

Data Management

About The Employer:

At Blue Label Distribution, our brand philosophy is that we can create and distribute anything that is able to be digitised. Our Blu-approved brand is the face of our service offering and is underpinned by a world-class technology platform for both online and offline commerce. With a point of sale network of approximately 150 000 devices, we provide a distribution footprint across all income groups. 85% of our income comes from merchants in the informal sector.

