Master Data Management Developer at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 12, 2023

Job Purpose
Design, build, and deploy solutions that resolve data management and/or data governance issues. Responsible for providing and/or sourcing tools and methods to enhance data quality and management processes.

Responsibilities
Data Quality Management

  • Build and implement data quality dashboards and exception reports to help identify and resolve data issues and enhance overall data integrity

Data Management

  • Design, build and deploy solutions to automate monotonous data management tasks and help others get the most out of data management systems by providing support and advice

ETL Management

  • Build and manage Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) jobs in support of interfaces between the organization’s business application systems and data warehouses

Data Architecture

  • Implement methods for streamlining and standardizing data recording to ensure quality, accuracy, and consistency

Business Requirements Identification

  • Support collection of business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, and workflow analysis to express requirements clearly and succinctly

Testing & Monitoring Data Management Systems Performance

  • Perform applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues

Documentation and Back up

  • Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur

Technical Developments Recommendation

  • Research and suggest technical developments to improve the data quality of the various enterprise systems and supporting infrastructure to better meet users’ needs

Personal Capability Building

  • Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching

  • Develop and maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media

Requirements

Behavioural Competencies

  • Ensures Accountability
  • Manages Complexity
  • Communicates Effectively
  • Collaborates
  • Optimizes Work Processes
  • Plans and Aligns
  • Tech Savvy
  • Action Oriented
  • Decision Quality

Education

  • Degree/Diploma in Information Management or similar relevant field
  • Relevant data management certificates advantageous

Experience

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a data centric position/environment with Master
  • Data Management project lifecycle and best practice development in data modeling, profiling, validation, integration, match & merge solutions and/or packages
  • In depth knowledge of automation, database querying and stored procedures a must
  • Working experience with SQL SSIS advantageous
  • Knowledge of Talend packages advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Tech Savvy
  • Data Management

About The Employer:

At Blue Label Distribution, our brand philosophy is that we can create and distribute anything that is able to be digitised. Our Blu-approved brand is the face of our service offering and is underpinned by a world-class technology platform for both online and offline commerce. With a point of sale network of approximately 150 000 devices, we provide a distribution footprint across all income groups. 85% of our income comes from merchants in the informal sector.

