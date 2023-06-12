Mid-Level .NET Core Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic company specializing in innovative custom desktop and mobile management solutions is actively searching for a proactive Mid-Level .Net Core Developer with over 5 years of hands-on experience. The ideal candidate should possess forward-thinking coding skills and be capable of leading projects through every stage of the development life cycle. The company operates in a fast-paced environment, following the Scrum methodology, where developers collaborate in teams and select tasks from a DevOps board.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technologies/experience required:

C#

ASP.NET Core/MVC/Razor Pages/Web API

MS SQL Server 2016+

JavaScript, TypeScript, JQuery, HTML5, CSS3 and other front-end technologies

Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN)

Beneficial:

Strong understanding on design patterns and principles

Experience with Angular 6+

Exposure to NoSQL technologies

MAUI

Designing and building REST API’s

Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development

Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies

Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies

Exposure to OAuth2/OIDC

Blazor

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Level

NET

Learn more/Apply for this position