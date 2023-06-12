ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic company specializing in innovative custom desktop and mobile management solutions is actively searching for a proactive Mid-Level .Net Core Developer with over 5 years of hands-on experience. The ideal candidate should possess forward-thinking coding skills and be capable of leading projects through every stage of the development life cycle. The company operates in a fast-paced environment, following the Scrum methodology, where developers collaborate in teams and select tasks from a DevOps board.
REQUIREMENTS:
Technologies/experience required:
- C#
- ASP.NET Core/MVC/Razor Pages/Web API
- MS SQL Server 2016+
- JavaScript, TypeScript, JQuery, HTML5, CSS3 and other front-end technologies
- Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN)
Beneficial:
- Strong understanding on design patterns and principles
- Experience with Angular 6+
- Exposure to NoSQL technologies
- MAUI
- Designing and building REST API’s
- Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development
- Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies
- Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies
- Exposure to OAuth2/OIDC
- Blazor
COMMENTS:
