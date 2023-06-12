Mitsumi Distribution accelerates growth in West Africa

Mitsumi Distribution has expanded its distribution partnership with Dell Technologies in the West Africa-French-speaking countries.

This strategic alliance will further solidify Mitsumi’s market position in the region, offering channel partners enhanced access to Dell Technologies’ state-of-the-art product portfolio. With regional offices and dedicated teams in Ivory coast, Chad, Gabon, Cameroon, Mali, and Senegal, Mitsumi will deliver Dell’s innovative, secure, and reliable solutions to customers across multiple countries.

Mitsumi will be the authorised distributor for the complete range of Dell products, which includes the servers as well as storage solution in the following countries: Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Congo (Democratic Republic of the), Equatorial Guinea, French Guiana, Angola, Burundi, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Liberia, Mayotte, Reunion, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Benin, Gambia, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo.

The collaboration will empower Mitsumi to strengthen its foothold in the African market, expand its market share and create new opportunities for customers to access cost-effective, high-performing solutions.

Mitesh Shah, MD of Mitsumi Distribution, comments: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Dell Technologies in the West Africa-French speaking countries. Dell Technologies is a leader in the IT industry, and this collaboration will enable us to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services. We look forward to working closely with Dell Technologies to ensure that our partners are able to leverage the full potential of their IT investments.”