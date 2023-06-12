Mobile Software Developer

Jun 12, 2023

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant Degree/Certificate

Experience Required:

  • 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio,VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability.

  • Experience with UML tools

  • Experience working in an Agile development environment (Scrum).

  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket)

  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian Stack)

  • Experience using the following database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SqlLite)

Beneficial Experience:

  • Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

  • Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

  • Experience in other programming languages not listed here beneficial.

Key Responsibilities:

  • You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web, Android) using a single codebase.

  • You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin and C#.

  • You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.

  • You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications.

  • You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies.

12-month Contract

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position