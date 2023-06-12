NI is digital payments partner for Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services

Payments as a service provider Network International (NI) has been appointed as a digital payments technology partner to Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services.

In this role, it will provide a fully managed service offering. The NI omni-channel digital payment capabilities will allow card holders to pay anywhere in multiple ways, while enjoying seamless and secure payments, with end-to-end tokenisation.

The deal sees NI providing managed services card issuing, and acquirer processing services transaction switching capabilities, as well as other value added services and related back-office support functions.

The solution will mean merchants can offer a range of payment devices and allow them to take payments in all transaction modes laying the groundwork for a full omni-channel experience.

“Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services is successfully providing financial services to a significant portion of previously underbanked customers, transforming lives and communities across the continent,” says Carlo Ricci, co-regional MD: Southern Africa at Network International. “This aligns with NI’s vision of enabling commerce in the world’s most underpenetrated payments market.”

Richards Kadiaka, co-regional MD: Southern Africa at Network International, adds: “The partnership also highlights the experience and capabilities that NI has in not only serving traditional retail banks across the continent, but also our ability to support MNOs and fintechs of all sizes on their digital payments journeys.”

Network International continues to invest in the local and African markets. In February this year, Network International announced it had launched its AWS cloud-based, integrated payment suite that will be hosted and operated in South Africa.