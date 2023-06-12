PLC Programmer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a high-performing PLC Programmer looking for an exciting opportunity to work on projects within the food and beverage industry? Look no further! Join our accomplished client, specializing in automation solutions primarily for the food and beverage sector. This role offers the chance to travel across Southern and Eastern Africa, gaining valuable experience in design, commissioning, and project management.

To be successful in this role, we require candidates with the following qualifications and experience:

BSc/BEng/BTech/National Diploma in Electrical, Electronic, or Mechatronics Engineering

2-5 years of experience in industrial automation projects

Proficiency in the design of electrical panels and software writing

Strong programming skills for PLCs to automate systems

Experience in software coding

Ability to create electrical drawings and establish wiring connections

Proficient in troubleshooting PLCs on-site

Experience supervising installation and commissioning of projects on-site

In this role, you will be working with leading automation technologies, including Siemens PLCs, HMIs, and servo drives, as well as Allen Bradley PLCs, HMIs, and servo drives. You will have the opportunity to contribute to the design, development, and implementation of automation solutions for our food and beverage clients.

Our client is known for delivering exceptional results and providing a platform for personal and professional growth. As a PLC Programmer, you will be part of a collaborative team that values innovation, excellence, and continuous improvement.

Desired Skills:

PLC programmer

Industrial automation

controls systems

project engineer

project managment

