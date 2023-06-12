Postilion Developer

The primary function of this position is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group. The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements. The environment is dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required

You will work within the team with the following responsibilities:

Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and directly to back-end systems.

Card production.

Generation of daily reports to finance.

Hardware integration.o Production stability.o Software testing.

Certification with VISA, Mastercard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Head: Production and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.o Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Experience with any database engine like (MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is required

Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).

Familiarity with any of the following is required: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)

Matric or equivalent qualification

The applicant may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work / OR willing to travel

Desired Skills:

MySQL

MSSQL

Oracle

C++

C#

F#

Java Delphi

TSQL

Python

Perl

ISO8583

Virtual machines

Cryptography

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position