Product Business Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Product Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis and existing product team frameworks.

Analyse product and business’ requirements and validate and translate these into clear and effective requirement specifications, for each impacted development area.

Ensure that requirements and business process specifications are documented and presented in line with both current best practice, and existing product team specification frameworks.

In collaboration with project and testing teams, oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Ensure that requirements and business process specifications are reviewed, validated, tested and approved by relevant stakeholders at each stage in the development cycle, from conceptual to end product.

Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable, and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Collaborate closely with all stakeholders and solutions teams, in an ongoing process from end to end, to ensure delivery requirements and expectations remain current and adaptive to the changing environment.

Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Manage change requests and queries, collaborating with all stakeholders, and facilitate prioritization of changes to specifications and processes, and ensure that queries, changes are tracked and accurately resolved.

Use scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification and anticipated processes.

Keep abreast of relevant legislative, IT and business trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.

Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or related Degree

5 years IT / BA or actuarial specialist experience

3 years’ experience working in Product Team in Long Term Life Insurance, or Re-Insurance

In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes, with emphasis in Product Rules, Premium Rates & Charges, Values Calculations, Investments Structures

Experience / Certification in SQL

Advanced Excel

Agile methodology or similar

Workflow (e.g., AWD)

Testing methodologies & tools

Financial / Statistical mathematics

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

agile

sql

Learn more/Apply for this position