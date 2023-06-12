Scrum Master Agile Project Manager

Jun 12, 2023

My client, a pure fintech digital inurer, seeks a Agile Delivery Lead (6 month contract) with some experience as a Software Developer* and Scrum Master / Agile PM for their multidisciplinary team, delivering software products into multiple African countries. (HYBRID / REMOTE)

Requirements

  • A 3 year IT degree/diploma
  • Scrum Master certification – SAFE prefererred
  • Some experience as a software developer / programmer earlier in career
  • 3 years of experience within an Agile Delivery Lead role
  • 3 years of Project management experience
  • 3 years of experience in a DevSecOps environment
  • Proficient in JIRA and Confluence
  • Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial

An awesome opportunity to work in an outstanding, progressive & supportive business. Don’t delay, apply today

Desired Skills:

  • Devops
  • DevSecOps
  • Scrum Master
  • Agile Delivery Lead
  • Agile Scrum Master
  • Agile Project Manager
  • Developer

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Mulitchannel, Mulitple platform, digital insurer, expanding into 23 African Countries.
This role is SDLC focussed and applicants will have to show plenty of experience.
Background in programming/development perhaps as part of earlier career is a must

