My client, a pure fintech digital inurer, seeks a Agile Delivery Lead (6 month contract) with some experience as a Software Developer* and Scrum Master / Agile PM for their multidisciplinary team, delivering software products into multiple African countries. (HYBRID / REMOTE)
Requirements
- A 3 year IT degree/diploma
- Scrum Master certification – SAFE prefererred
- Some experience as a software developer / programmer earlier in career
- 3 years of experience within an Agile Delivery Lead role
- 3 years of Project management experience
- 3 years of experience in a DevSecOps environment
- Proficient in JIRA and Confluence
- Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial
An awesome opportunity to work in an outstanding, progressive & supportive business. Don’t delay, apply today
Desired Skills:
- Devops
- DevSecOps
- Scrum Master
- Agile Delivery Lead
- Agile Scrum Master
- Agile Project Manager
- Developer
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Mulitchannel, Mulitple platform, digital insurer, expanding into 23 African Countries.
This role is SDLC focussed and applicants will have to show plenty of experience.
Background in programming/development perhaps as part of earlier career is a must