Scrum Master at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose

Responsible for monitoring the scrum processes and scrum meetings. Increases team efficiency, motivates team, spins, and argues for changes that will ensure quality and timeliness. Ensures the DoD (Definition of done) is being followed.

Responsibilities

Process Definition and Module Development across functional teams

Guiding the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and values

Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organisation

Guiding the team on self-organising to fill in the intentional gaps left in the Agile/ Scrum frameworks

Assessing the Scrum Maturity of the team and organisation and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team and organisation

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving

Facilitating getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work

Facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assisting with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information

Supporting and educating the Product Owner, especially on grooming and maintaining the product backlog

Providing all support to the Solution Architecture

Uses appropriate tools, including logical models of components and interfaces, to contribute to the development of systems architectures in specific business or functional areas

Produces detailed component specifications and translates these into detailed designs for implementation using selected products

Within a business change programme, assists in the preparation of technical plans and cooperates with business assurance and project staff to ensure that appropriate technical resources are made available

Provides advice on technical aspects of system development and integration (including requests for changes, deviations from specifications, etc.) and ensures that relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly

Work collaboratively

Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Provide the required information to the relevant teams to ensure effective delivery of initiatives

Strive to ensure deadlines are met and deviations are managed as prescribed by the ways of work

Self-Management

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs Continuous learning and self-development

Behavioural Competencies

Drives Results

Ensures Accountability

Plans and Aligns

Manages Complexity

Collaborates

Communicates Effectively

Business Insight

Drives Engagement

Interpersonal Savvy

Manages Conflict

Balances Stakeholders

Cultivates Innovation

Instills Trust

Situational Adaptability

Tech Savvy

Education

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field

Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) or Certified Product Owner (CSPO)

Experience

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role

Minimum 1 year of experience playing the Scrum Master role for a software development team

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Writing skills

Office Systems

About The Employer:

At Blue Label Distribution, our brand philosophy is that we can create and distribute anything that is able to be digitised. Our Blu-approved brand is the face of our service offering and is underpinned by a world-class technology platform for both online and offline commerce. With a point of sale network of approximately 150 000 devices, we provide a distribution footprint across all income groups. 85% of our income comes from merchants in the informal sector.

