Scrum Master at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose
Responsible for monitoring the scrum processes and scrum meetings. Increases team efficiency, motivates team, spins, and argues for changes that will ensure quality and timeliness. Ensures the DoD (Definition of done) is being followed.
Responsibilities
Process Definition and Module Development across functional teams
- Guiding the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and values
- Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organisation
- Guiding the team on self-organising to fill in the intentional gaps left in the Agile/ Scrum frameworks
- Assessing the Scrum Maturity of the team and organisation and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team and organisation
- Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving
- Facilitating getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work
- Facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
- Assisting with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information
- Supporting and educating the Product Owner, especially on grooming and maintaining the product backlog
- Providing all support to the Solution Architecture
- Uses appropriate tools, including logical models of components and interfaces, to contribute to the development of systems architectures in specific business or functional areas
- Produces detailed component specifications and translates these into detailed designs for implementation using selected products
- Within a business change programme, assists in the preparation of technical plans and cooperates with business assurance and project staff to ensure that appropriate technical resources are made available
- Provides advice on technical aspects of system development and integration (including requests for changes, deviations from specifications, etc.) and ensures that relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly
Work collaboratively
- Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation
- Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams
- Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation
- Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions
- Provide the required information to the relevant teams to ensure effective delivery of initiatives
- Strive to ensure deadlines are met and deviations are managed as prescribed by the ways of work
Self-Management
- Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
- Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
- Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs Continuous learning and self-development
Behavioural Competencies
- Drives Results
- Ensures Accountability
- Plans and Aligns
- Manages Complexity
- Collaborates
- Communicates Effectively
- Business Insight
- Drives Engagement
- Interpersonal Savvy
- Manages Conflict
- Balances Stakeholders
- Cultivates Innovation
- Instills Trust
- Situational Adaptability
- Tech Savvy
Education
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field
- Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) or Certified Product Owner (CSPO)
Experience
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role
- Minimum 1 year of experience playing the Scrum Master role for a software development team
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Writing skills
- Office Systems
About The Employer:
At Blue Label Distribution, our brand philosophy is that we can create and distribute anything that is able to be digitised. Our Blu-approved brand is the face of our service offering and is underpinned by a world-class technology platform for both online and offline commerce. With a point of sale network of approximately 150 000 devices, we provide a distribution footprint across all income groups. 85% of our income comes from merchants in the informal sector.