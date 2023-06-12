Senior Business Analyst (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading eCommerce platform seeks the expertise of a passionate & solutions-driven Senior Business Analyst who will take the lead on allocated stores and drive stakeholders to consensus while also helping to create and execute the plan for all products. You will also assist with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI drive while driving query data sources and business case development for strategic technical projects. Applicants will require 5-6 years’ work experience with web UX, eCommerce or similar including Systems / Business Analysis, experience with consumer facing organizations and experience in iterative software delivery methodologies – Agile, Scrum, etc. You must also be able to query data sources and have some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS, Figma / Sketch, Loom, Jira / Trello, Google Docs / Sheets and [URL Removed] closely with the Development teams, Product Owner / Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute product initiatives.

Propose solutions that you can back up and explain to teams.

Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders to consensus.

Help to create and execute the plan for all products.

Work collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams.

Drive business case development for strategic technical projects.

Facilitate communication throughout the product development process across a variety of teams.

Assist with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI.

Contribute to documentation (technical and design specifications).

Discuss technical solutions with Developers and provide innovative new ideas to solutions.

Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, and keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects and staying ahead of the market and position yourself and the company as a digital specialist.

Constantly seek to develop yourself by learning new technologies and keeping abreast of markets developments.

REQUIREMENTS:

5-6 Years working with web UX, eCommerce or similar.

Systems/Business Analysis experience.

Ability to query data sources.

Experience with consumer facing organisations.

Experience in iterative software delivery methodologies – Agile, Scrum, etc.

Some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS programming.

Some knowledge and experience with various database technologies.

Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX.

Some tools they like –

Figma /Sketch

Loom

Jira / Trello

Google Docs / Sheets

draw.io

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated.

Responsible.

Can put yourself in a user’s shoes.

Show a high level of understanding.

A team player.

Have a positive and proactive approach.

Has good communications skills.

Attention to detail and the ability to consistently meet deadlines.

