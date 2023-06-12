Senior Business Analyst (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:
A leading eCommerce platform seeks the expertise of a passionate & solutions-driven Senior Business Analyst who will take the lead on allocated stores and drive stakeholders to consensus while also helping to create and execute the plan for all products. You will also assist with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI drive while driving query data sources and business case development for strategic technical projects. Applicants will require 5-6 years’ work experience with web UX, eCommerce or similar including Systems / Business Analysis, experience with consumer facing organizations and experience in iterative software delivery methodologies – Agile, Scrum, etc. You must also be able to query data sources and have some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS, Figma / Sketch, Loom, Jira / Trello, Google Docs / Sheets and [URL Removed] closely with the Development teams, Product Owner / Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute product initiatives.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 5-6 Years working with web UX, eCommerce or similar.
- Systems/Business Analysis experience.
- Ability to query data sources.
- Experience with consumer facing organisations.
- Experience in iterative software delivery methodologies – Agile, Scrum, etc.
- Some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS programming.
- Some knowledge and experience with various database technologies.
- Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX.
- Some tools they like –
- Figma /Sketch
- Loom
- Jira / Trello
- Google Docs / Sheets
- draw.io
ATTRIBUTES:
- Self-motivated.
- Responsible.
- Can put yourself in a user’s shoes.
- Show a high level of understanding.
- A team player.
- Have a positive and proactive approach.
- Has good communications skills.
- Attention to detail and the ability to consistently meet deadlines.
