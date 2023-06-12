Senior C# Developer

12 Month Contract role with Top Tier client who are the market leaders in their field of expertise.

The senior developer is well established in their field, working over a number of systems and banking application.

A deep understanding of all stages of digital development is as essential.

We are looking for a strong C# developer to join our team! As a C# Developer, you will have a strong understanding of the C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of Banks platform technology. Your primary focus will be the development of Bank applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

The incumbent will actively coach other developers during the code review process to understand and apply coding standards.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:

Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code.

Design, development, and testing of new features in the applications

Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.

Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality.

Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects using C#.

Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.

Regularly maintain Bank applications via debugging and continuous updates.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Recognise and resolve bottlenecks.

Help maintain code quality.

Work Experience

At least 7 Years’ experience in source code development.

Developer,

Business, and product experience.

Experience developing on banking application

Technical Skills or Knowledge

Required

7+ years of software development experience

Proficient in C#.Net

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles

Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.

Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests

Knack for benchmarking and optimisation

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}

Familiarity with continuous integration

Experience building user interfaces (UIs)

Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Banking Application Development

Source Code

OOD Methodologies

C#.Net

Web Development

Mobile Application Development

