Senior Data Engineer

Senior Data Engineer/Analyst

Bryanston

Qualifications and Experience

Matric (Grade 12) and Relevant Diploma or Degree

At least 6-10 years’ experience with SQL and SSIS packages

At least 6-10 years’ experience in a data-centric development or similar environment.

Experience with data visualization and Power BI reporting tool essential

Technical skills

Strong proficiency in SQL programming and SSIS scripting

Experience in programming languages such as Python and R would be an advantage

Proficiency in data modeling and database design of relational databases.

Knowledge of data integration techniques and tools, such as ETL/ELT processes, APIs, and data streaming an advantage

Familiarity with SQL Server

Understanding of data governance, security, and privacy principles.

Experience with data visualization in Power BI is a plus but not essential.

The Individual would be one of the team members responsible for developing and maintaining the data infrastructure and systems required for efficient and reliable data processing, storage, and analysis within the MediaConnect Data Ecosystem.

They would need to work closely with data scientists and other stakeholders to understand data and system requirements and ensure the availability, quality, and accessibility of data and the NewsRoom Data platform for organizational needs.

Key responsibilities would include:

Data Pipeline Development: Designing, implementing, and optimizing scalable and efficient data pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into data storage systems.

Data Integration: Integrating data sources and systems, ensuring seamless data flow and compatibility between different environments.

NewsRoom Database Management: Developing and managing data base architectures, design and performance tuning, to support data system, analytics requirements and reporting needs.

Data Integration: Integrating disparate data sources and systems, ensuring seamless data flow and compatibility between different platforms and formats.

Data Quality Assurance: Implementing data quality checks, data validation processes, and data cleansing techniques to ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data.

Data Security and Privacy: Implementing appropriate security measures and data privacy protocols to protect sensitive and confidential information, adhering to relevant regulations and best practices.

Data Monitoring and Troubleshooting: Proactively monitoring data processes and systems, identifying and resolving data-related issues, and optimizing performance bottlenecks.

Collaboration and Documentation: Collaborating with cross-functional teams, such as data scientists, analysts, and software engineers, to understand data requirements and deliver efficient data solutions.

Documenting data processes and configurations for knowledge sharing and future reference.

Emerging Technologies: Staying updated with industry trends and emerging technologies related to data engineering, recommending innovative solutions to improve data management and analytics capabilities.

Non-technical skills and competencies

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

The individual must display the characteristics of a self-starter. As such be an individual who takes initiative and demonstrates a proactive and motivated approach to their work. They should be driven by intrinsic motivation and must not rely heavily on external direction or supervision to get things done. Key characteristics include:

Initiative: should be someone who takes the initiative to identify and pursue opportunities or tasks without needing to be explicitly told or instructed.

Motivation: Should be internally motivated and have a strong drive to achieve their goals and deliver results. They set high standards for themselves and constantly seek self-improvement.

Resourcefulness: Should be a resourceful individual who is able to find solutions to problems independently. Should be proactive in seeking out information, tools, and resources to overcome challenges and achieve objectives.

Independence: Can work effectively with minimal supervision or guidance. They are self-reliant and have the ability to make decisions and take responsibility for their actions.

Proactivity: Be proactive in identifying opportunities, anticipating potential issues, and taking action to address them.

Time Management: Should have good time management skills and capable of prioritizing tasks and managing workload effectively.

Should be capable to set goals, create plans, and meet deadlines without constant reminders or supervision.

Adaptability: Be adaptable and flexible in approach. Quickly adjust to changing circumstances, learn new skills, and embrace challenges with a positive mindset.

Persistence: Should demonstrate perseverance and determination when faced with obstacles or setbacks. They maintain a positive attitude and remain focused on their goals, finding alternative solutions if needed.

Overall, be proactive and motivated individual who takes ownership of their work, initiates action, and strives for success without extensive external guidance or supervision.

The Individual will be expected to operate in line with our company values:

Passion: We have a strong and barely controllable excitement for life, our work, the people we work with, and for ourselves. Our enthusiasm and positive energy lead to a strong bias toward action and strive for excellence!

Care: We care deeply for ourselves, the people we work with, our customers, the communities we live in, the country we call home and the planet which hosts us!

Integrity: We always do the right thing, even when nobody is watching!

Growth: We always strive to make a positive contribution on our journey to significance! We (us and the business) grow, because our people grow! Our curiosity drives Innovation and our resilience keeps us determined when the going gets tough! We have the courage to make decisions and to have the tough conversations.

Diversity: We respect and cherish each other and listen to all opinions! We are all unique, which makes the “us” stronger! Through collaboration, we ensure that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts!

