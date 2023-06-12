Senior Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R1.3m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This remarkable financial services provider is currently seeking a Senior Data Scientist to join their team. If you desire a sense of independence, today might just be your lucky day. With a hybrid model of only one day per week, you will have the flexibility to manage your time and achieve the work-life balance you’ve always desired.

In this role, you will have the chance to lead a team that will assist you in your mission to discover valuable insights concealed within their data, ultimately enhancing the company’s decision-making at a higher level through your expertise.

If you possess the necessary qualifications and you match the criteria outlined below, APPLY NOW!

Skills You Will Need:

Python (API’s)

Azure (advantageous)

SQL Server

Data mining

Power BI

Classification models

Anomaly detection

Analytics

Do You Qualify?

Team lead/management abilities

3+ years’ experience as a Data Scientist

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57065 which is a Permanent Hybrid position based in Parktown, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

