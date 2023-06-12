Senior DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR technical expertise & ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies as a Senior DevOps Engineer is sought by a dynamic provider of innovative Search Engine Marketing Solutions. You will serve as a key member of the DevOps team and be responsible for the administration of the cloud native ecosystem that powers publishing platforms: including the design, implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring, security and maintenance required to meet the high availability SLAs clients expect. You will require a relevant University Degree/Diploma with 5+ years’ prior DevOps work experience, 3 years’ experience working with containers in production & Git, 2 years’ Kubernetes, 1 year Helm experience and an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space. You must also have AWS including CF, ELB, S3, EC2 and have designed & implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production.

DUTIES:

Guide the DevOps Team through the definition and execution of distributed solutions on top of Kubernetes to achieve a goal of 99.9% availability for clients.

Design and work on the implementation of our custom, cloud native, PaaS solution with the goal of providing the best user experience to the Development and QA teams.

Use GitOps best practices to achieve continuous deployment on a global scale.

Contribute to the architecture of automated build and deployment systems.

Maintain detailed, up-to-date documentation of internal system assets.

Stay abreast of changes to current technology and how it could improve processes at the company.

Co-ordinate with cross-functional experts throughout the company to validate and develop new insights.

Work closely with external providers to troubleshoot system issues.

Participate in On-call rotation for publishing platform.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree or Diploma in related field.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years previous DevOps experience.

3 Years of experience working with containers in production.

3 Years of experience working with Git.

2 Years of experience working with Kubernetes in production.

1 Year of experience working with Helm.

Have demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space.

Designed and implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production.

Have experience with AWS, including CF, ELB, S3, EC2 and more.

Strong consideration will be given to candidates that also offer the following –

2 Years of experience writing CM/CI/CD tools in Python or Go.

2 Years of experience administrating Observability stacks: Prometheus, Grafana stack, Elastic, Loki, New relic, OpenTelemetry.

Familiar with the GitOps paradigm.

1 Year of experience working with Rancher in production.

A strong understanding of CM and the CI/CD methodology.

Familiar with writing complex Bash scripts.

Skilled experience working in a Linux environment.

Have written custom Kubernetes operators.

Experience writing Terraform modules for Openstack infrastructure.

Excellent communication skills, accustomed to share knowledge internally or to other areas.

Experience mentoring and guiding other people or team members.

Familiar with SRE paradigm, blameless and RCA.

ATTRIBUTES:

Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills.

Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies.

Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision.

Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines.

Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

DevOps

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position