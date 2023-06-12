Senior DevOps Engineer (Hybrid) – Gauteng

We are looking to hire a well-versed Senior DevOps Engineer with extensive experience in CI/CD Pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes OpenShift and Monitoring Solutions.

Required Qualification

Matric

Preferred Qualification

Industry related certifications and/or qualifications

Extensive knowledge of automated build and deployment tools like Azure Devops, Jenkins, Argos, etc

Cloud infrastructure knowledge (Azure, AWS)

Solid experience in demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes / Openshift operations and administration

Cluster installation and configuration



Role based access controls



Service Mesh operation and administration



Ability to troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO)



Experience in monitoring solutions

Ability to set up application and cluster monitoring tools. The demonstrated use of these tools to maintain the health of the platform and supported applications is an advantage. (Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash)

Infrastructure as code (IaC) knowledge is an added advantage. (Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet)

Any working knowledge of SAST or DAST solutions is an advantage

Permanent or 12 Months Contracts

Fully Remote

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

