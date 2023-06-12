Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with a Top Tier client who is the market leader in their field of expertise.

Purpose of the role:

Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems and banking application using Java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out.

Key Purpose

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Design:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code and banking application in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Assist in identifying training needs of team members

Personal development:

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the company’s environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models

General:

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Technical Competencies

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch

EJB

HTML

JSF

JQuery

JAXB

SOAP Web services

Message Driven Beans

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

Programming / development on a active banking application

Behavioural Skills:

Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value

Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.

Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work

Able to multitask

Able to work independently

Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

Education and Experience

Essential:

6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

Advantageous Experience

REST Web services

JSON

Business Process Management Tools

Apache Camel

Apache Webserver Configuration

JBOSS Configuration

CSS

GIT

Integrated Build Tools

HTML 5

Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

Qualification:

BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

Formal Java qualification

Desired Skills:

Banking Application

jAVA

System Design

Design Patterns

Object Orientated Principles

Data Modelling and Design

