Senior Software Engineer

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Software Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years

B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years

M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 7+ years

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus.

Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, development, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects in Python or C/C++.

Technical knowledge of development in Linux operating systems (experience in system administration of such will be beneficial).

Technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects (experience with control and monitoring will be beneficial.

Quality assurance processes and software development processes.

Programming in the Python programming language.

Development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support large scale projects.

Developing applications targeted for the Linux operating system.

Implementation of project management and system engineering principles.

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Knowledge:

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.

Python programming language.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

software engineering environment

Python or C/C++

Python programming language

Learn more/Apply for this position