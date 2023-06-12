Senior Software Engineer (C#) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a passionate Senior Software Engineer who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications is sought by innovative eCommerce Company. You will join its team building a global platform. The ideal candidate will possess a University Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or similar with 5 years’ C# development and have an excellent grasp of Computer Science principles. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then APPLY NOW!

REQUIREMENTS:

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma.

5 Years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles).

South African citizenship.

Advantageous –

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, LESS etc.).

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc.).

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc.).

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc.).

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning and sharing with others.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Software

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position