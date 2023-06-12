Senior Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 12, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • Investigating support issues reported on site.
  • Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
  • Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
  • Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
  • Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
  • Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
  • Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
  • Documentation and project management input as required.
  • Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.
  • Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.
  • Assist in developing and performing integrated tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deployment.
  • Configure, install and troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.
  • Configure and manage subsystem network.
  • Monitor and maintain performance of servers.
  • Mentor software site support Engineers.
  • Make technical decisions, propose improvements.
  • Assume full responsibility of subsystem networks routing, switch, fabric and operating system administration.

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

  • ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR
  • B.Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
  • B.Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
  • [URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
  • PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years

Experience:

  • Technical software development, testing or support experience.
  • Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.
  • Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of networks routing, switch fabric and operating system administration.
  • Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.
  • Continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.
  • Linux operating systems and networking.
  • Python programming language is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Github
  • Containers
  • Google Drive
  • JIRA
  • Linux
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

