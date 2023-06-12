Senior UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for a Senior Service Designer. They will work within an interdisciplinary design team to plan, visualise and define new user and service experiences, relying on a wide range of skills, from research design to experience and service design.

They know design research techniques and service design methodologies to mould the experience, services, systems and brands that the end-users live through products alongside clients and project stakeholders.

As a team member, he/she should be able to handle projects at every stage of the lifecycle from the initial assessment and research phase to the final delivery. We are a seriously collaborative work environment, so a Senior Service Designer needs to collaborate across disciplines, from value streams to data & analytics to client care teams.

Plan and manage the design research activities (research strategy, ethnographic based user research, secondary research, UX research…) collaboratively with the team.

Plan and execute system mapping, customer journeys, scenarios and service specifications.- Analyse research data identifying and generating meaningful insights and behavioural patterns.-

Work closely with researchers, designers contributing to the improvement of the design quality and final user experience

Facilitate workshops with heterogeneous groups of clients and stakeholders.

Define and structure deliverables consistent with project goals.

Create presentations and design strategy documentations.- Manage user research and service design process, drive decisions, track issues, and assist in estimating resource, needs and schedules.

Collaborate with product owners and leaders to design solutions and strategic propositions

Minimum of 5+ years experience designing complex service design systems for multiple touchpoints [URL Removed] Bachelor degree in service design, business design or a related design discipline.

Desired Skills:

5 years experience

experience in User -centered design process

Facilitate workshops to senior stakeholders

UX Design

Design complex service design systems to multiple touch points

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

