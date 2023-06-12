Senior WordPress Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR ability to build eye-catching, usable and high-performance websites as a Senior WordPress Developer is sought by a global provider of Search Engine Marketing Solutions. Together with your team, you will turn designs into WordPress templates and help maintain existing high-traffic web properties. The ideal candidate must be passionate about building user-friendly and performant websites, adhering to high-quality coding standards and being part of a culture that promotes learning and sharing while respecting work-life balance. You will also require + years’ professional Software/Website Development experience including having built websites in WordPress using custom them and plugin development and using WordPress methodologies such as custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, short codes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc. Your other tech tools should include PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, MySQL, Git.

DUTIES:

Work closely with team members to build new websites and website features, primarily in WordPress.

Participate in code reviews and knowledge sharing such as pair programming.

Attend regular sprint activities such as standups, grooming and retrospectives.

Work closely with the Product, Graphic Design, SEO and Business teams to incubate ideas and then execute to make those ideas a reality.

Code website front-end user interfaces in a combination of HTML, CSS and JS; as well as website content management back-ends and user-facing application logic.

Work with the Quality Assurance team to help automate website and application testing and repetitive development tasks.

Collaborate with other Development team members and other departments to drive innovation and help define internal standards; participate too in self-directed learning, tech groups and workshops to learn new technologies and expand knowledge.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years professional Software or Website Development experience.

Experience building websites in WordPress using custom theme and custom plugin development.

Experience using WordPress methodologies including, but not limited to custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, short codes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc.

Experience with configuring WordPress to support multiple languages/locales.

Experience coding in PHP (object-oriented programming, dependency management, templating engines).

Front-end web technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Proficiency with UNIX-based systems and using CLIs.

Knowledge of how to interact with APIs.

Experience with database language and structure, such as MySQL.

Proficiency with code versioning tools, such as Git.

Strong consideration will be provided to candidates that also offer the following:

Experience with – Multiple CMS frameworks. Symfony, Laravel or other PHP-based web frameworks. Containerization, e.g., Docker. Headless CMS development and deployment. Pre-processors such as SASS or task runners such as Gulp or Webpack. Common server administration tasks. Website optimization and accessibility. AWS.

Interest in task and testing automation.

COMMENTS:

