Software Engineer (Automation) – Eastern Cape East London

Are you a Software Engineer with a passion for industrial automation and cutting-edge technology? Look no further! Our client, a leading engineering company specializing in industrial automation, commercial automation, and environmental technology, is seeking talented individuals like you to join their dynamic team.

With a wealth of experience in various industries, including factory environments, industrial processes, and IT, our client has established a solid reputation within the system integration industry. They pride themselves on delivering top-notch software and hardware solutions, installing advanced industrial process control systems, and providing comprehensive training seminars for technical staff.

As an Software Engineer / PLC Programmer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects from start to finish. From designing and developing software and hardware to commissioning control systems on-site, you’ll be involved in every step of the process. Your expertise in programming PLCs, such as Siemens TIA and S7, and configuring HMIs will be put to good use.

In addition to technical responsibilities, you will also provide crucial support to clients both on-site and through various communication channels. You will be involved in the support process, from initial client requests to onsite fault diagnosis, and ultimately delivering effective solutions. Your ability to configure and specify control systems according to customer requirements will be instrumental in creating customized turnkey solutions.

To excel in this role, our client is looking for candidates with the following qualifications and skills:

A degree (BSc / BEng / BTech / NDip) in Electrical, Electronics, or Mechatronic Engineering

Either recently graduated or possessing 1-4 years of experience in Industrial Automation, preferably within the automotive industry

Strong proficiency in PLC programming (Siemens TIA and S7) and HMI configuration

Experience in commissioning control systems on-site

Excellent technical support capabilities, both on-site and remotely through telephone and email

The ability to manage the support process, from initial client request to implementing a solution

Skill in configuring and specifying control systems based on customer requirements

Familiarity with factory testing of control systems

If you’re seeking an exciting opportunity to contribute your skills and be a part of innovative projects, this role is for you. Join our client’s team in East London and become a valued member of their dedicated workforce. Don’t miss out on this chance to work with cutting-edge technology and make a real impact in the field of industrial automation.

Apply now and take the next step in your career!

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Control systems

industrial automation

automotive

PLC programming

SCADA

HMI

industrial solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position