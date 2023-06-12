Software Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a dynamic team of an innovative Financial Services Provider based in Stellenbosch as the next Software Test Analyst who will be responsible to enable software quality assurance by creating a set of activities and scenarios, manual or automated, ensuring that developed software meets and complies with the defined or standardised quality specifications within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). To qualify, you must have a relevant tertiary qualification in Software Testing or Information Technology and a National Diploma in Information Technology (Ideal).

DUTIES:

Enable software quality assurance by creating a set of activities and scenarios, manual or automated, ensuring that developed software meets and complies with the defined or standardised quality specifications within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Collaborate with the Business Analysts (and/or members of the Feature Team) to define test scenarios, and prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team, the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements, the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data, and required test environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education (Minimum):

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Software Testing or Information Technology

Education (Ideal or Preferred):

National Diploma in Information Technology

Knowledge and Experience: (Minimum):

Understand the end-to-end processes being tested to achieve successful testing.

Knowledge of and exposure to impact analysis when introducing software changes.

Understand the full Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Best practice / industry standard in software and hardware testing, reporting, tracking and follow up, and Software Quality Assurance (SQA).

2-3 years’ experience in Quality Assurance (QA) testing within a business context

Ideal:

Experience in continuous delivery environment.

Application of test tools.

Test Automation.

Financial/Banking Systems.

Reinforce with stakeholders/feature team appropriate testing environments and timelines.

SQL Query/Fundamentals.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical Skills.

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Critical thinking skills.

Numerical Reasoning skills.

COMMENTS:

