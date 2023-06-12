Solution Analysts – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Solutions Analyst who will work alongside our other analysts. The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant Degree/Certificate
Experience Required:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
- Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
- Excellent documentation skills
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
- A solid track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
- Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.
- Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.
- Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.
- Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)
Beneficial Experience:
- Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Software development experience
- Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)
- Knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies
Key Responsibilities:
- Evaluation of business processes
- Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
- Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
- Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
- Performing requirement analysis
- Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
- Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
- Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications
- Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
- Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
- Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
- Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
- Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
- Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance
12-month Contract
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML