Solution Analysts – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 12, 2023

Our client is looking for a Solutions Analyst who will work alongside our other analysts. The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant Degree/Certificate

Experience Required:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.

  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

  • Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions

  • Excellent documentation skills

  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.

  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

  • A solid track record of following through on commitments.

  • Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

  • Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.

  • Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.

  • Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.

  • Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)

Beneficial Experience:

  • Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

  • Software development experience

  • Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)

  • Knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies

Key Responsibilities:

  • Evaluation of business processes

  • Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.

  • Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.

  • Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.

  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.

  • Performing requirement analysis

  • Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders

  • Be able to effectively communicate with external clients

  • Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications

  • Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients

  • Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.

  • Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

  • Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

  • Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance

12-month Contract

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

