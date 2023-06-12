The purpose and objectives of the role of a Solutions Architect is to provide and take ownership of the end-to-end solution design, development and post-implementation technical support of innovation and business process improvement projects.
Desired Skills:
- 5 years programming experience as C# full-stack developer with knowledge of Oracle & SQL databases
- 3 year IT governance experience (e.g. ITIL & COBIT)
- 3 years knowledge of Systems Development Life Cycles
- Agile will be an added advantage
- Solution Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma