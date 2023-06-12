Solutions Architect – Gauteng Sunnyside

The purpose and objectives of the role of a Solutions Architect is to provide and take ownership of the end-to-end solution design, development and post-implementation technical support of innovation and business process improvement projects.

Desired Skills:

5 years programming experience as C# full-stack developer with knowledge of Oracle & SQL databases

3 year IT governance experience (e.g. ITIL & COBIT)

3 years knowledge of Systems Development Life Cycles

Agile will be an added advantage

Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

