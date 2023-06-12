Systems Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an expert provider that employs top-tier technology and industry best practices to develop, execute, and manage ICT-driven business solutions. The solutions they provide are designed to align with business strategies, meet intended purposes, save costs, and maximise performance.

Role Responsibilities:

Achieve contracted Service Level Objectives and Satisfaction targets.

Log, update, follow up, escalate, service, and close all calls properly.

Ensure platforms are designed, supported, and maintained according to best practices.

Complete routine monitoring and maintenance tasks on schedule and to standards.

Review and update all open calls until closure, aiming for 98% customer satisfaction.

Communicate with the technical team, client line management, and users regarding escalations.

Adhere to company and customer processes, policies, and procedures.

Successfully complete all allocated and contracted development activities.

Serve as technical leader and mentor for peers.

Coordinate problem resolution among functional areas and provide subject matter expertise.

Recommend and implement software/hardware changes for problem resolution and improvement.

Maintain and support clients’ infrastructure services, working with other engineers, vendors, and architects.

Develop and automate maintenance and update tasks, optimise existing tools and services.

Perform capacity workload modelling, availability analysis, and application performance management.

Create and update technical documentation and contribute to knowledge base articles.

Work with sales and presales resources to architect solutions, estimate effort, and integrate solutions with other applications / platforms.

Ensure adherence to security requirements, report and investigate security issues, assist with implementation of security recommendations.

Manage and monitor backup and disaster recovery plans, identify and recommend continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

Analyse and report operational metrics, recommend solutions for improvement of policies and procedures, identify tasks eligible for automation.

Adhere to corporate governance and risk management policies, review and update risk and issue register, work with third parties to implement and support solutions.

Update skills to align with company certification targets and customer requirements.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Essential Qualifications:

ITIL Foundation and Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager Certification



Cloud Services integration experience and MCSE

Beneficial Qualifications:

Microsoft Certified Associate + and Microsoft Certified Expert



VMware Certified Associate (VCA) and VMware Certified Professional (VCP)



AWS SysOps Administrator- Associate and Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist



AWS Certified DevOps Engineer Professional and AWS Certified Big Data



Microsoft Certified Solution Associate: SQL 2016 and MCDBA

7+ years Technical Support with emphasis on MS Server Operating Systems, Networking and Applications

5 years’ experience in support and administration of Enterprise Platform with at least 1 year in a senior support position (e.g., SCOM, SCCM, SCOrch, Azure Monitor)

Demonstrated solid technical skills, knowledge and experience in maintenance, support and troubleshooting of Infrastructure, Windows Server Operating Systems, Active Directory, Group Policy, supporting services and hardware.

