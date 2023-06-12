Systems Engineer (Specialist) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng

Client Details:

Our client is an expert provider that employs top-tier technology and industry best practices to develop, execute, and manage ICT-driven business solutions. The solutions they provide are designed to align with business strategies, meet intended purposes, save costs, and maximise performance.

Role Responsibilities:

Coordinate problem resolution and provide subject matter expertise support.

Facilitate and manage WAR room or CritSit workshops.

Recommend and implement software/hardware changes for improvement or issue resolution.

Maintain and support clients’ infrastructure services.

Work with engineers, vendors, and architects for issue resolution.

Document, monitor, report, and manage issue resolution.

Develop workarounds, temporary solutions, and technical documentation.

Contribute to knowledge base articles and automate maintenance/update tasks.

Research and advance DevOps and AI Ops services.

Perform capacity workload modelling and availability analysis.

Design, optimise, and implement system maintenance plans.

Deploy, upgrade, and migrate platforms, systems, and applications.

Work with sales and presales resources to architect solutions, services, and pricing.

Estimate effort required for projects and services and present technical solutions to customers.

Integrate solutions with other applications/platforms based on engineering requirements.

Approve and modify designs and architectures to meet requirements.

Ensure adherence to security requirements and report any issues.

Participate in investigations and implement security recommendations.

Continually assess backup and DR and implement DR plans.

Manage calls, monitor systems and services, and contribute to service level reports.

Identify and recommend continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

Analyse and report on operational metrics and develop solutions for improvement of policies and procedures.

Ensure adherence to corporate governance and risk management policies.

Work with third parties to implement and support solutions and resolve issues.

Update skills and increase knowledge to be the subject matter expert in your field.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Microsoft Certifications: Associate +, Expert.

Cloud Certification: Azure or AWS.

Beneficial Qualifications:

Project Management Certification | ITIL Service Design | TOGAF



Certified Cloud Architect | AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty.

7+ years ADFS implementation and administration experience.

Knowledge of Windows Server, Active Directory, and DNS.

Familiarity with authentication protocols and security standards such as SAML, OAuth, OpenID Connect, and SSL/TLS.

Experience implementing enterprise solutions and platforms.

Experience in creating documentation: service definitions, technical support, design and SOP’s.

Experience responding to RFPs and technical responses.

