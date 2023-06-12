Tech Lead – Remote Remote

Job Summary

The Tech Lead will assume responsibility for our greenfield AI system which is currently at the MVP stage, in our Cape Town office. The candidate will oversee the technical aspects of the system’s further development and enhancement. They will coordinate with the development team and stakeholders, defining the technical vision, ensuring it aligns with our business objectives, and leading the project into its next phases.

Responsibilities

Lead and coordinate the design, development, testing, and evaluation of the AI system, taking it beyond its current MVP stage.

Collaborate with the CTO and other stakeholders to define the technical roadmap.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the development team.

Ensure the application of best practices for software development.

Coordinate with the team to identify system requirements and assist with architectural decisions.

Monitor system performance and resolve any technical issues.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders about the project’s technical aspects and challenges, ensuring transparency and alignment.

Qualifications

Proven experience as a Tech Lead or similar leadership role.

Experience in taking over and enhancing existing projects, ideally at the MVP stage.

Proficiency in React (Next.js), Typescript, Node.js, PostgreSQL, Azure services.

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Excellent leadership and communication skills.

Experience in AI system development is a plus.

Experience with .NET technologies is highly desirable.

Ability to conduct 1:1s with team members would also be beneficial.

Job Summary

The Tech Lead will assume responsibility for our greenfield AI system which is currently at the MVP stage, in our Cape Town office. The candidate will oversee the technical aspects of the system’s further development and enhancement. They will coordinate with the development team and stakeholders, defining the technical vision, ensuring it aligns with our business objectives, and leading the project into its next phases.

Responsibilities

Lead and coordinate the design, development, testing, and evaluation of the AI system, taking it beyond its current MVP stage.

Collaborate with the CTO and other stakeholders to define the technical roadmap.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the development team.

Ensure the application of best practices for software development.

Coordinate with the team to identify system requirements and assist with architectural decisions.

Monitor system performance and resolve any technical issues.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders about the project’s technical aspects and challenges, ensuring transparency and alignment.

Qualifications

Proven experience as a Tech Lead or similar leadership role.

Experience in taking over and enhancing existing projects, ideally at the MVP stage.

Proficiency in React (Next.js), Typescript, Node.js, PostgreSQL, Azure services.

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Excellent leadership and communication skills.

Experience in AI system development is a plus.

Experience with .NET technologies is highly desirable.

Ability to conduct 1:1s with team members would also be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Tech Lead

AI system

.NET technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position