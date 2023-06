Tester at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

Must Have –

Quality life cycle skill along with Automation testing, selenium, scripting, Insurance domain knowledge, and Performance testing

Role descriptions / Expectations from the Role

Should work with the Module lead and write the Test cases and share execution results

Should also be proficient in scripting of Selenium

Desired Skills:

Tester

Automation testing

selenium

scripting

Performance testing

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agileā„¢ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

