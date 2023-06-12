Tester at Tata Consultancy Services

Must Have –
- Quality life cycle skill along with Automation testing, selenium, scripting, Insurance domain knowledge, and Performance testing
Role descriptions / Expectations from the Role
- Should work with the Module lead and write the Test cases and share execution results
- Should also be proficient in scripting of Selenium
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- Automation testing
- selenium
- scripting
- Performance testing
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
About Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.