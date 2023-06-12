Trainee Verification Analyst

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton is looking for suitable candidates to develop and upskill within the role of a Trainee Verification Analyst.

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist in B-BBEE verifications for companies across various industries

Follow each verification from start to finish

Assist in preparing the B-BBEE verification files to high quality standards per the entity QMS for review

Assist in performing risk assessments for each verification

Analyse supporting evidence and identify outstanding information

Analyse and interpretation client financial statements and management accounts

Conduct verifications as per the policies and procedures of the entity, relevant BBB-EE legislation and SANAS requirements

Reporting of verification status to Senior Verification Analyst

Conduct on-site verifications

Apply professional scepticism

Manually calculate a score as per the relevant sector codes

Demonstrating competences through assessments

Keeping abreast with legislative updates and practice notes

Updating the task planners

Effective use and planning of human resources

Performance management of the verification team

Management of entity assets

Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s Degree in BCOM or other similar NQF level 6 Accounting/Auditing qualifications

No experience as a Verification Analyst is required

Completion of Articles would be advantageous

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Task Planners and Exchange)

Awareness of B-BBEE legislation

Must have a valid Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail –

Willingness to learn and undergo competency assessments –

Must have a methodical approach to work and highly organised –

Must be able to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation –

Ability to follow stringent policies and procedures –

Must have a high level of integrity ethics and confidentiality –

Able to work collaboratively within a team –

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines –

Willingness to work beyond standard business hours –

Process driven and proactive –

Quality focused work ethic –

Able to take and follow instructions –

Ability to communicate professionally via email and telephonically –

Fluent in written and spoken English. Afrikaans or Zulu is a bonus –

Willingness to travel to various clients

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

