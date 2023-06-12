Trainee Verification Analyst

Jun 12, 2023

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton is looking for suitable candidates to develop and upskill within the role of a Trainee Verification Analyst.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Assist in B-BBEE verifications for companies across various industries
  • Follow each verification from start to finish
  • Assist in preparing the B-BBEE verification files to high quality standards per the entity QMS for review
  • Assist in performing risk assessments for each verification
  • Analyse supporting evidence and identify outstanding information
  • Analyse and interpretation client financial statements and management accounts
  • Conduct verifications as per the policies and procedures of the entity, relevant BBB-EE legislation and SANAS requirements
  • Reporting of verification status to Senior Verification Analyst
  • Conduct on-site verifications
  • Apply professional scepticism
  • Manually calculate a score as per the relevant sector codes
  • Demonstrating competences through assessments
  • Keeping abreast with legislative updates and practice notes
  • Updating the task planners
  • Effective use and planning of human resources
  • Performance management of the verification team
  • Management of entity assets

Experience and Skills

  • Bachelor’s Degree in BCOM or other similar NQF level 6 Accounting/Auditing qualifications
  • No experience as a Verification Analyst is required
  • Completion of Articles would be advantageous
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Task Planners and Exchange)
  • Awareness of B-BBEE legislation
  • Must have a valid Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail –
  • Willingness to learn and undergo competency assessments –
  • Must have a methodical approach to work and highly organised –
  • Must be able to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation –
  • Ability to follow stringent policies and procedures –
  • Must have a high level of integrity ethics and confidentiality –
  • Able to work collaboratively within a team –
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines –
  • Willingness to work beyond standard business hours –
  • Process driven and proactive –
  • Quality focused work ethic –
  • Able to take and follow instructions –
  • Ability to communicate professionally via email and telephonically –
  • Fluent in written and spoken English. Afrikaans or Zulu is a bonus –
  • Willingness to travel to various clients

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton is looking for suitable candidates to develop and upskill within the role of a Trainee Verification Analyst.

Learn more/Apply for this position